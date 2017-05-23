Home
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Dräger Apollo Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the InvelliVue MP40/50 on a Dräger Apollo Anesthesia Machine.

IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: AG-0021-101 Kit Includes: Horizontal Channel Mount for MP40/50. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel.
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Apollo VHM Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0021-94 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm with 8" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Apollo Pivot Arm Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0018-70 Kit Includes: 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; integrated rotation stop prevents arm from contacting vaporizers; compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; for Left Side mounting only.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

