The Philips Device Management Dashboard for PageWriter TC Cardiographs is a web-based tool that provides visibility to your PageWriter TC series devices from a single location for quick and efficient troubleshooting and device support, letting you remotely diagnose problems and view device statuses for select Philips cardiographs and patient monitors. You can view device configuration, location of last WLAN/LAN connection, wireless IP address and access point, enabled product options, and error log – all from your PC or mobile device.