BV Endura Circular Edition

Refurbished Mobile C-arm

Ideal for general fluoroscopy and vascular specialization, the BV Endura Circular Edition helps you visualize dynamic images in surgery. This versatile system offers many beneficial features that are designed to enhance your workflow.

Features
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Refurbishment proces
Refurbishment process

With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.

With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.

With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
12" Image Intensifier

12" Image Intensifier for broad coverage

Positioned as a mid-level performer, Philips BV Endura broadens your vascular capabilities. Our 12” image intensifier provides superb coverage for enhanced anatomical orientation. And we have extended the C-arm rotation – up to 135° – to provide you with the projections required for most vascular procedures.

Positioned as a mid-level performer, Philips BV Endura broadens your vascular capabilities. Our 12” image intensifier provides superb coverage for enhanced anatomical orientation. And we have extended the C-arm rotation – up to 135° – to provide you with the projections required for most vascular procedures.

Positioned as a mid-level performer, Philips BV Endura broadens your vascular capabilities. Our 12” image intensifier provides superb coverage for enhanced anatomical orientation. And we have extended the C-arm rotation – up to 135° – to provide you with the projections required for most vascular procedures.
1K² digital imaging

1K² digital imaging enhances quality

The 1K² fully digital imaging chain applies advanced noise reduction and 2D edge enhancements to produce high image quality.

The 1K² fully digital imaging chain applies advanced noise reduction and 2D edge enhancements to produce high image quality.

The 1K² fully digital imaging chain applies advanced noise reduction and 2D edge enhancements to produce high image quality.
BodySmart

BodySmart for exceptional contrast

Unique BodySmart software finds, tracks, and defines the field of view to anatomy, no matter where it is on the image. This delivers excellent image contrast automatically.

Unique BodySmart software finds, tracks, and defines the field of view to anatomy, no matter where it is on the image. This delivers excellent image contrast automatically.

Unique BodySmart software finds, tracks, and defines the field of view to anatomy, no matter where it is on the image. This delivers excellent image contrast automatically.
Covers full region of interest

Covers full region of interest

With the Automatic Shutter Positioning feature, you can have the most desirable shutter positioning for high- quality images. With just one push of a button, the shutters are automatically positioned with respect to the anatomy of interest.

With the Automatic Shutter Positioning feature, you can have the most desirable shutter positioning for high- quality images. With just one push of a button, the shutters are automatically positioned with respect to the anatomy of interest.

With the Automatic Shutter Positioning feature, you can have the most desirable shutter positioning for high- quality images. With just one push of a button, the shutters are automatically positioned with respect to the anatomy of interest.
Automatic contrast/brightness

Automatic contrast/brightness for fast control

Real-time contrast and brightness control at the touch of a button. This simplifies handling and provides fast control for high image quality.

Real-time contrast and brightness control at the touch of a button. This simplifies handling and provides fast control for high image quality.

Real-time contrast and brightness control at the touch of a button. This simplifies handling and provides fast control for high image quality.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.

The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, service performance levels and training as new Philips systems, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Refurbishment proces
Refurbishment process

With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.

With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.

With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
Refurbishment proces
With over 30 years of OEM refurbishment experience, we guarantee high-quality Circular Edition systems. Each system undergoes our rigorous seven-step OEM refurbishment process, in which obsolete or defective parts are replaced with original Philips components. Systems are cosmetically refurbished to look brand-new, and full system testing ensures that performance and image quality are as good as new. Circular Edition systems are custom-configurable to meet your facility’s clinical needs, and we provide the same warranty as with new Philips systems.
12" Image Intensifier

Positioned as a mid-level performer, Philips BV Endura broadens your vascular capabilities. Our 12” image intensifier provides superb coverage for enhanced anatomical orientation. And we have extended the C-arm rotation – up to 135° – to provide you with the projections required for most vascular procedures.

Positioned as a mid-level performer, Philips BV Endura broadens your vascular capabilities. Our 12” image intensifier provides superb coverage for enhanced anatomical orientation. And we have extended the C-arm rotation – up to 135° – to provide you with the projections required for most vascular procedures.

Positioned as a mid-level performer, Philips BV Endura broadens your vascular capabilities. Our 12” image intensifier provides superb coverage for enhanced anatomical orientation. And we have extended the C-arm rotation – up to 135° – to provide you with the projections required for most vascular procedures.
1K² digital imaging

The 1K² fully digital imaging chain applies advanced noise reduction and 2D edge enhancements to produce high image quality.

The 1K² fully digital imaging chain applies advanced noise reduction and 2D edge enhancements to produce high image quality.

The 1K² fully digital imaging chain applies advanced noise reduction and 2D edge enhancements to produce high image quality.
BodySmart

Unique BodySmart software finds, tracks, and defines the field of view to anatomy, no matter where it is on the image. This delivers excellent image contrast automatically.

Unique BodySmart software finds, tracks, and defines the field of view to anatomy, no matter where it is on the image. This delivers excellent image contrast automatically.

Unique BodySmart software finds, tracks, and defines the field of view to anatomy, no matter where it is on the image. This delivers excellent image contrast automatically.
Covers full region of interest

With the Automatic Shutter Positioning feature, you can have the most desirable shutter positioning for high- quality images. With just one push of a button, the shutters are automatically positioned with respect to the anatomy of interest.

With the Automatic Shutter Positioning feature, you can have the most desirable shutter positioning for high- quality images. With just one push of a button, the shutters are automatically positioned with respect to the anatomy of interest.

With the Automatic Shutter Positioning feature, you can have the most desirable shutter positioning for high- quality images. With just one push of a button, the shutters are automatically positioned with respect to the anatomy of interest.
Automatic contrast/brightness

Real-time contrast and brightness control at the touch of a button. This simplifies handling and provides fast control for high image quality.

Real-time contrast and brightness control at the touch of a button. This simplifies handling and provides fast control for high image quality.

Real-time contrast and brightness control at the touch of a button. This simplifies handling and provides fast control for high image quality.
  • * Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.

