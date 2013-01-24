With MobileDiagnost wDR, the story of DR access and flexibility from Philips continues. MobileDiagnost offers premium solutions for quality images and excellent X-ray dose management. Delivering DR where you need it, when you need it.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Five minutes can make a big difference to patient management, especially in an emergency situation where the patient can become unstable quickly. The efficient MobileDiagnost wDR delivers excellent image quality without losing precious time.
Mobile X-ray system
Mobile X-ray system can access all hospital areas
Deliver premium digital radiography (DR) to immobile patients in all areas of the hospital. With MobileDiagnost wDR, you enjoy the excellent image quality and great workflow efficiency of a Philips premium digital radiography room in a flexible mobile X-ray system. MobileDiagnost wDR comes with outstanding maneuverability, smart system design, and motorized control.
UNIQUE image processing
UNIQUE image processing for consistent image quality
This image processing software provides outstanding, consistent images for all anatomical areas. From image acquisition to reading and printing, UNIQUE optimizes every link of the imaging chain to produce outstanding clinical images and support rapid, streamlined procedures.
Eleva user interface
Eleva user interface to simplify workflow
The 17" monitor, touchscreen design, and intuitive layout of the Eleva user interface is ideally suited to busy facilities with a high workload. The pre-settings and customized user profiles result in more automated workflow, with images available in just five seconds. Clinical image thumbnails and intuitive image manipulation allow exams to be quickly finalized.
Powerful 40kW generator
Powerful 40kW generator expands range of patients
The MobileDiagnost wDR generator is powerful enough to image a broad variety of patient types.
Fast image availability
Fast image availability for immediate feedback
Typical time to display for the preview image is only 5 seconds. In that same short time, the image can also be transmitted to PACS.
Connectivity options
Connectivity options for simple data transfer
Choose from a wireless or LAN connection to transfer data to and from your MobileDiagnost wDR.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.