2D, M-mode, Steerable PW and color Doppler, Color power angio and harmonic imaging
Applications
Abdominal, Cardiology Adult, Pediatric Abdomen
Biopsy capable
Image Fusion Navigation capable
Physical dimensions
The C83B transducer is manufactured by Qisda Corporation. C83B is also referred to as C8-3B.
