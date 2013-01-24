Part of our comprehensive Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution* is the easy-to-use Ultra Fast Scanner. The Ultra Fast Scanner enables you to digitize your histology samples and obtain high quality clinical diagnostic images. The scanner is a high throughput, bright field slide scanner designed to accommodate clinical histopathology needs for routine use in medium to high volume labs and integrated pathology networks.
One Ultra Fast Scanner can scan up to 60 slides per hour for a slide with 15x15mm tissue size. Each scanner has a slide capacity of 300 slides that can be continuously loaded, truly enabling fully automated nonstop scanning. Even if an error is detected it will indicate this to the user but continue scanning the next available slide, enabling high throughput digitization.
High quality images
Our clinically validated scanner delivers high quality images by using a standardized and fully automated scanning process. Each slide is scanned at the equivalence of 40 times magnification (0.25 um/pixel). This results in sharp high resolution images which are vital for digitizing the primary diagnostic workflow and a key enabler for the use of image analysis algorithms
Automated operation
Using the Ultra Fast Scanner requires the simple ‘load and walk away’ operation. Anyone in the lab can load slides into the scanner and then the digitization process will proceed automatically. This automated processing is supported by numerous algorithms for detection of tissue, barcode, and coverslip, as well as continuous auto-focusing algorithms used during scanning.
First time pass rate
The Ultra Fast Scanner digitizes slides fully automatically with a 98.4% first pass rate**, providing a workflow that is robust and reliable. Your laboratory staff does not need to spend time operating the scanner, freeing them to take care of other tasks around the lab.
Transforming histopathology
Automation drives the digital transformation process, providing you with fast turnaround times that will enable you to pursue new ways of collaboration and knowledge sharing. Digitization helps you and your clinical colleagues for better informed decision making to boost your diagnostic confidence and better assess treatment options. Now you can turn those glass slides into information–rich digital images without compromise.
The Ultra Fast Scanner does not require complex training thanks to its simplified intuitive design and fully automated operation. Simply load your slides and close the door, the Ultra Fast Scanner will do the rest.
The Ultra Fast Scanner does not require complex training thanks to its simplified intuitive design and fully automated operation. Simply load your slides and close the door, the Ultra Fast Scanner will do the rest.
Specifications
Ultra Fast Scanner
Relative humidity (no
condensation)
30 – 80 % (for performance)
UFS output format
iSyntax Philips proprietary file format with either RAW or iSyntax compression
UFS connectivity ports
Ethernet cable for 10GB and/or 1G/100MB with 2 x RJ45 connectors, USB2.0 connection.
Total handling and
imaging time per slide
60 seconds at 40x equivalent (15x15 mm scan area)
Weight of scanner
139 +/- 1 kg
Focus method
Continuous auto focus
Compliance to
standards
EN 61010-2-101:2010, AMD1:2016, IEC61010-2-101:2018, IEC 61326-2-6:2012, FCC Part 15
DataMatrix (recommended), Code 39, Code 128, QR Code barcode
*The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution is an automated digital pathology image creation, management and analysis system comprising of an ultra-fast pathology slide scanner and image management system; and including advanced tools to manage the scanni
**Demonstrated in validation study as reported in Mukhopadhyay et al. Am J Surg Path (2017), for created images and assuming slide preparation according to the instructions for use.
