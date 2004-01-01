Search terms

Batteries 989803210521

Lithium Ion Battery 10.7V 7.1Ah

Find similar products

Rechargeable Lithium Ion Battery. 989803210521 is equivalent to M4605A.

Contact & support

Specifications

Product Details
Product Details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 866060, 866061, 866062, 866064, 866066, M8105A, M8105AS, M2702A, M2703A
Single-Patient Use or Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery per package
Minimum shelflife
  • 4 months
Usable Life
  • 3 years or 500 full charge-discharge cycles
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • yes
CE Certified
  • yes
Product Details
Product Details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 866060, 866061, 866062, 866064, 866066, M8105A, M8105AS, M2702A, M2703A
See all specifications
Product Details
Product Details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 866060, 866061, 866062, 866064, 866066, M8105A, M8105AS, M2702A, M2703A
Single-Patient Use or Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery per package
Minimum shelflife
  • 4 months
Usable Life
  • 3 years or 500 full charge-discharge cycles
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • yes
CE Certified
  • yes
  • Do not disassemble, puncture, crush or incinerate.
  • If battery shows signs of severe swelling or damage, please discontinue use immediately.
  • Do not place battery in an environment where the temperature is above 60°C (140°F).
  • Do not use battery after immersion in water.
  • Battery should not be used with MP Monitor series.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.