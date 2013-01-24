Home
Signage Solutions C-Line Display

55BDL6051C/00
  • Interactive meeting display Interactive meeting display Interactive meeting display
    Signage Solutions C-Line Display

    55BDL6051C/00

    Interactive meeting display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips C-Line display. These Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage, and feature up to 10 touchpoints, edge-to-edge glass and flush design.

    Interactive meeting display

    Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips C-Line display. These Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage, and feature up to 10 touchpoints, edge-to-edge glass and flush design.

      OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling

      Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips Professional Display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

      Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control

      Run your display network over a local (LAN) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like controlling inputs and monitoring display status. Whether you're in charge of one screen or 100.

      Wireless screen sharing & advanced collaboration

      Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect multiple devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or use our optional HDMI interact dongles to cast directly to the screen without needing to connect to your secured/protected network.

      HID Capacitive Touch with USB Plug & Play

      Capacitive Touch gives you the cutting edge appearance of edge to edge glass with a bezel width of just 1.5 mm! Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content - making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings.

      Android SoC processor. Native and web apps

      Control your display via an Internet connection. Android-powered Philips Professional Displays are optimized for native Android apps, and you can install web apps directly to the display too. A new Android OS ensures the software is kept secure and remain to the latest specification for longer.

      Whiteboard mode built-in

      Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be captured for easy printing or file sharing.

      Fast and easy video conferencing

      Ready to use video conferencing software makes one-to-one or group video calls easier than ever. Simply use your own camera or add the optional Logitech Meetup bundle for an all-in-one ConferenceCam solution.

      Crestron Connected certified

      Integrate this Philips Professional Display to your Crestron network for full remote control via your laptop, desktop or mobile device. Switch the display on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices. Crestron Connected® provides a fast, reliable and secure enterprise level solution for for system control.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        54.64  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        138.78  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840x 2160 @ 60Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        1300 :1
        Dynamic contrast ratio
        500,000 :1
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Response time (typical)
        9  ms
        Pixel pitch
        0.315(H) x 0.315 (V) mm
        Display colors
        1.07 billion
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • Motion compens. deinterlacing
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Progressive scan
        Operating system
        Android 9

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • Display Port1.2 (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x4)
        • DVI-I (x 1)
        • USB-C
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        • USB 3.0 (x2)
        Video output
        • DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
        • DVI - D (x1)
        • HDMI 2.0 (x1)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        3.5mm Jack (x2)
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • micro SD
        External control
        • RJ45
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 1680 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
        • 1600 x 900, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 1050, 60Hz
        • 1440 x 900, 60, 75Hz
        • 1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
        • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
        • 1280 x 960, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
        • 1152 x 900, 66Hz
        • 1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
        • 1024x768, 60,70Hz
        • 960x720, 75Hz
        • 848 x 480, 60Hz
        • 832 x 624, 75Hz
        • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 640 x 350, 70Hz
        • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
        Video formats
        • 1080i, 50Hz
        • 1080i, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 576i, 50Hz
        • 576p, 50Hz
        • 480i, 60Hz
        • 480p, 60Hz
        • 4K x 2K, 50,60Hz
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        UHD Formats
        3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        1264.40  mm
        Set Height
        735.20  mm
        Set Depth
        87.9mm(D@wall mount) / 97.8mm(D@handle)  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        49.78  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        28.94  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.46(D@wall mount) / 3.85(D@handle)  inch
        Bezel width
        1.50 mm(even)
        Product weight (lb)
        72.75  lb
        Product weight
        33  kg
        VESA Mount
        400(H)x400(V) mm, M6
        Smart Insert mount
        6*M4*L6(240x150)

      • Convenience

        Placement
        Landscape
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Signal loop through
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        • DisplayPort
        • RJ45
        Network controllable
        • RJ45
        • RS232
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Bright
        Ease of installation
        Smart Insert
        DPMS power saving system
        Yes

      • Power

        Standby power consumption
        <0.5 W
        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (Typical)
        135  W
        Comsumption (Max)
        300 W

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80%(operating),5 ~95%(storage)  %
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 20W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • RS232 cable
        • Quick start guide
        • Remote Control & AAA Batteries
        • Philips logo
        • Cleaning cloth (x1)
        • DVI - I Cable (1.8m) x 1
        • HDMI Cable (3m)
        • IR sensor cable (1.8 m)
        • M2 Screw (x2)
        • M3 screw (x2)
        • Power cable (x3)
        • RS232 Daisy chain cable (1.8m
        • Touch Pen (x2)
        • USB A to B cable (3m)
        • USB Cover

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WMA
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        • PNG
        USB Playback Video
        • ASF
        • AVI
        • FLV
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • WEBM
        • WMV
        • DAT

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Spanish
        • Polish
        • Turkish
        • Russian
        • Italian
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • Arabic
        • Japanese
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • RoHS
        • CB
        • CU
        • EMF
        • EPA
        • FCC, Class A
        • VCCI
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        MTK5680
        Storage
        32 GB eMMc
        Wifi
        • AP(WC0SR2511-88112BU)
        • STA(WCT5GM2511MT7668AU)
        GPU
        DDR4 4GB
        Micro SD Card
        Support to 1TB

      • Multi-touch Interactivity

        Touch points
        10 simultaneous touch points

      What's in the box?

      • RS232 cable
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control & AAA Batteries

