Other items in the box
- Batteries for remote control
42PFL1000D
20230410T080015
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The most advanced LED lighting technology in this TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colors.
Accessories
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