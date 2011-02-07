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  • 20230410T080015 20230410T080015 20230410T080015

    Filtre EPA <12* pour une filtration à 99_TEST

    42PFL1000D

    20230410T080015

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    Filtre EPA <12* pour une filtration à 99_TEST

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    20230410T080015

    MONDAY

    • 107cm (42")
    • LED
    • Full HD 1080p
    Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

    Brilliant LED images with low power consumption

    The most advanced LED lighting technology in this TV combines an eye-catching minimalistic design with stunning image quality as well as the lowest power consumption in its category. On top of that, LED lighting technology does not contain any hazardous materials. Thus, with LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption, high brightness, incredible contrast, sharpness and vibrant colors.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      Batteries for remote control

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    • Batteries for remote control
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