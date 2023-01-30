Philips eICU programs generate an incredible amount of data on ICU patient stays every year. Philips eICU Research Institute (eRI), a non-profit institute established by Philips and governed by customers, is a platform built from a repository of de-identified data, collected since 2008, that is used to advance knowledge of critical and acute care. For Philips customers that participate, eRI provides a unique platform to create one of the most comprehensive databases of ICU care in the world. In addition, eRI directly benefits customer telehealth programs as research is frequently translated into new and advanced tools and programs.
Philips established the eRI platform as a key enabler for critical research in the intensive care field. The database is a repository of de-identified data collected in collaboration with our customers. This integrated dataset contains billions of high quality representative clinical data points that extend over more than 15 years including the COVID-19 pandemic period. The secure database is instrumental in product development and includes detailed clinical information such as vital signs, pharmacy and medication orders, lab results, diagnoses, and novel severity of illness scores. The dataset gives comprehensive insights on patient admissions, treatments, co-morbidities, readmissions, and clinical outcomes.
The impact of eRI extends from product development to critical research and beyond, enabling academia and member organizations to collaborate, innovate and advance critical care together. This database has played a pivotal role in developing solutions for multiple clinical challenges, including epidemiology/large data analytics, AI and predictive analytics and learning data patterns and clinical strategies.
To learn more about Philips enterprise telehealth programs click below.
Philips is in collaboration with the Institute for Medical Engineering and Science (IMES) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to allow health care researchers access to a large scale critical care dataset: eICU Collaborative Research Database eICU-CRD of 200K patients to help advance machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare. This is a subset of the large scale eICU Research Institute dataset mentioned above. The original eICU-CRD dataset was first released in 2016. More than 3,000 users have used the original database with citations in over 660 published academic research papers. A new dataset is released in 2023 with data from 2020-2021 including data acquired during the COVID-19 pandemic.
