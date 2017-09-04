Today, POC ultrasound provides quality imaging and is routinely used in many clinical environments, from hospital bedsides and clinics to new areas where size, readiness, ease-of-use and affordability are critical factors. The study highlights a new area where handheld ultrasound is helping clinicians deliver better health care. The midwives featured in the study used the Philips VISIQ system for their exams and reports, it’s a tablet system plus transducer.

Due to VISIQ’s success, we have taken that platform to the next level with Philips Lumify, ultrasound designed around a transducer, an app and your Android device. The convenience of a transducer and your phone means POC ultrasound may be as near as your pocket.

Read the full study article at Authors.elsevier.com