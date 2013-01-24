You can export Case and Installed Product List Views from several pages in CS Portal. There are only three steps to export Case and Installed Product List Views.
Export Cases List
Click export button
Select columns to export using check boxes
Click submit
Export Installed Products List
Click export button
Select columns to export using check boxes
Click submit
