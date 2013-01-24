EPD Solutions

The KODEX-EPD system is a completely new approach to cardiac imaging and mapping that has been developed to address key unmet needs in electrophysiology (EP) procedures today. It is an open system that works with any validated EP catheter. KODEX-EPD uses dielectric imaging technology to visualize highly detailed cardiac anatomy in real-time and helps physicians identify anatomical variations. As a result, KODEX-EPD has the potential to greatly simplify navigation and support personalized ablation planning and delivery, with less dependency on fluoroscopy and contrast media.

Discover how KODEX-EPD can enhance your procedural efficiency and patient care.