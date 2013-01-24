Today patients with spine disease have more treatment options, including minimally invasive spinal fusion procedures. During these procedures, advanced real-time image guidance is critically important in helping you get a better understanding of the anatomical structure and define the correct pathway for device placement.

Our Spine suite offers a wide range of imaging platforms and spinal navigation software for image guided spinal surgery. Using procedure-specific tools can support you in improving your results.

These solutions are designed to help you perform open and minimally invasive spine procedures with greater confidence and precision. Whether you are placing pedicle screws during a spine fusion, treating spondylitis or performing percutaneous spinal interventions, we help you focus on what’s important – your patient.