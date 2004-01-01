Search terms

EPIQ7 3D9-3v Active Array

Transducer

Find similar products

9 to 3 MHz extended operating frequency range. 150° field of view in OB preset. 11.5 mm radius of curvature. Supports high resolution 2D imaging. Supports high resolution, quantitative, single sweep 3D volume acquisitions (mechanical and freehand). Supports 4D imaging up to 22 volumes per second. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio, SonoCT and XRES. Endovaginal applications. Interventional applications. Biopsy kit available.

Contact us
Features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
See all features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.