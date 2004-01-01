Search terms

EPIQ7 X7-2t xMATRIX Array Live 3D and 2D TEE

Transducer

Find similar products

Live 3D TEE Transducer: On the EPIQ 7, iE33 xMATRIX and CX50 xMATRIX systems, the X7-2t transducer combines xMATRIX array and PureWave crystal technologies in a fully functional TEE probe for exceptional 2D and Live 3D Echo performance during transesophageal exams and interventional procedures. 2D and 3D matrix array. 7 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range. 2D, color flow, PW Doppler, CW Doppler, M-mode, Live xPlane imaging, Live 3D Echo, Live 3D zoom, advanced XRES, triggered full volume, triggered 3D color. Harmonic imaging. Dynamic elevational focusing. Electrocautery suppression. Electronic rotatable array from 0 to 180 degrees. TEE applications for patients >30 kg/66 lb 2D TEE Transducer: On the EPIQ 5, CX50 and Sparq systems, the X7-2t transducer combines xMATRIX and PureWave crystal technologies in a TEE probe for remarkable 2D transesophageal imaging performance. 2D matrix array. 7 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range. 2D, color flow, PW Doppler, CW Doppler, M-mode, advanced XRES. Harmonic imaging. Dynamic elevational focusing. Electrocautery suppression. Electronic rotatable array from 0 to 180 degrees. TEE applications for patients >30 kg/66. An optional transducer adapter is available for purchase that enables the CX50 and Sparq X7-2t transducer to be used in both 2D and 3D modes on an iE33 system.

Contact us
Features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • -
See all features
-

-

-

-

-

-

-

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.