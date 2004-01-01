The head section can be tilted to provide optimal positioning and comfort for challenging exams such as Kyphosis patients. dS HeadSpine features DirectDigital sampling in the coil, capturing a high purity MR signal. Digital transmission without losses in the RF chain provides enhanced SNR and dS‑SENSE enhanced parallel imaging performance.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.