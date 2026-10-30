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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Philips Rail Mount
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Philips Rail Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP2/X2 Philips Rail Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor on a Mounting Plate.
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Technical support
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution
(173.38 KB)
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution
(1.91 MB)
See all
Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting Plate Kit
Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting Plate with Universal Clamp Kit
Features
Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting Plate Kit
M8040A #A01 Philips Mounting Plate Kit Includes: Mounting Plate.
Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting Plate with Universal Clamp Kit
M8040A #A02 Philips Mounting Plate with Universal Clamp Kit Includes: Mounting Plate; Universal; Screws M4x16.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution
PDF
|
173.38 KB
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution
PDF
|
1.91 MB
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