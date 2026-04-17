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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Anesthesia Machine
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Anesthesia Machine
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Anesthesia Machine
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP40/50 patient monitoring system on a Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Anesthesia Machine.
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IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit
Features
IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aespire Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-06 Kit Includes: Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; Aespire Arm Monitor Mount; Mounting Adapter.
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