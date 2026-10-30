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Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP40/ MP50 GCX Rail Mount
IntelliVue MP40/ MP50 GCX Rail Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP40/ MP50 GCX Rail Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount a 10 x 25 mm horizontal rail to a wall surface or a GCX channel.
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Wall Mount Rail
10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel
Features
Wall Mount Rail
GCX P/N: AG-0018-89: Mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*
10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel
GCX P/N: AG-0018-88 Kit Includes: Installs into any GCX Channel; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.**
Disclaimer
*Secure anchorage to the wall surface is the responsibility of the installer.
**Do not exceed the capacity rating of the apparatus to which the Channel is attached.
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