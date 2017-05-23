Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS Noninvasive ventilator

DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS

Noninvasive ventilator

Every patient suffering from chronic respiratory disease has changing therapeutic demands. With DreamStation BiPAP AVAPS noninvasive ventilation solutions, you have the power to treat them that way. Using clinically proven therapy solutions, DreamStation noninvasive ventilators adapt to these changing patient needs, helping to normalize ventilation.

  • ¹ 1Murphy, Patrick, et al. “The effect of volume targeted pressure support (PS) ventilation with autotitrating expiratory positive airways pressure (EPAP) and back up rate (BUR) on sleep quality in COPD-obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA) overlap syndrome.”
    European Respiratory Journal 42.Suppl 57 (2013): P2583. With respiratory insufficiency patients diagnosed with COPD.
  • ² Windisch, Wolfram. "Average Volume-Assured Pressure Support in Obesity Hypoventilation." CHEST 130 (2006): 815 With respiratory insufficiency patients diagnosed with Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome
  • ³2016 Internal assessment of leading competitive BiPAP devices with backup breath rate comparing Resmed Lumis and AirCurve NIV product lines.
  • *With respiratory insufficiency patients diagnosed with Obesity Hypoventilation Syndrome
  • †Windisch, Wolfram. "Average Volume-Assured Pressure Support in Obesity Hypoventilation." CHEST 130 (2006): 815

Features
DreamStation can automatically and dynamically manage a patient’s upper airway in any ventilation mode. It continuously monitors and reacts to changes in the upper airway at the lowest possible pressure each night. Automated Airway Management's goal is to providing the lowest bi-level pressures to treat the patient's ventilation needs.
Independently verified outcomes highlight the reduction or normalization of PtcCO2.¹,² The addition of the AVAPS ventilation feature to BPV-S/T (Bi-level Pressure Ventilation with Spontaneous/Time Mode) provides beneficial physiological improvements, resulting in a more efficient decrease of PtcCO2 compared to BPV-S/T therapy alone.¹,²
DreamStation AVAPS aligns with your patient’s breathing patterns to minimize applied pressure support, and machine breaths. And, it helps you stay connected and informed with daily data on patient usage, compliance and efficacy.
DreamStation delivers the most comprehensive suite of connectivity options among leading ventilation brands.³ With integrated Bluetooth® on every device and optional Wi-Fi and cellular modems, you can choose the options that are the most cost effective and the best fit for each patient.

Specifications

Humidification
  • Heated humidification: fixed, adaptive
Data storage capacity (minimum)
  • SD card: 6 months, On-board: 3 months
Filters
  • Reusable pollen; disposable ultra-fine
Device controls
  • LCD, control dial/push button
Warranty
  • 2 years (US)
Dimensions
  • 15.7 x 19.3 x 8.4 cm (without humidifier); 29.7 x 19.3 x 8.4 cm (with humidifier)
Weight
  • 1.33 kg/2.94 lbs (without humidifier); 1.98 kg/4.37 lbs (w/ humidifier); Including power supply
Voltage
  • 100 – 240 VAC
Frequency
  • 50/60 Hz
Amperage
  • 2.0-1.0 A
Ventilation pressure
  • 4 to 30 cm H2O (increment is .5 cm H2O)
  • EPAP: 4 to 25 cm H2O (increment is .5 cm H2O)
  • CPAP max pressure is 20 cm H2O
Modes
  • CPAP, S, S/T, T, PC
Breath per minute
  • 1 to 30 (increment is 1 breath)
Digital Auto-Trak
  • No settings – fully automated triggering, cycling and leak compensation
AVAPS
  • Target volume: 200 to 1500 ml per breath (increment is 10 ml)
  • Max. IPAP: 6 cm H2O to 30 cm H2O
  • Min. IPAP: EPAP plus 2 cm H2O to 30 cm H2O<br>(Minimum Pressure support is 2 cm H2O)
Inspiration time
  • .5 to 3.00 seconds (increment is .1 seconds)
Rise time
  • 1 to 6
Ramp time
  • 5 to 40 minutes (increment is 5 minutes)
Flex pressure relief
  • 0 to 3 (only in S-mode)
Humidification
  • Heated humidification, fixed, adaptive<br>(standard 15mm or 15 mm heated tube)

Learn what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)
