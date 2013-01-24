Home
TightRail Mechanical rotating dilator sheath

TightRail

Mechanical rotating dilator sheath

With TightRail, flexibility meets unparalleled control. The tool’s flexible shaft helps physicians remain coaxial to the lead. The unique shaft technology maintains forward progression through tortuous vasculature. The dilating blade remains shielded until activated, putting physicians in control and allowing counter-traction at the targeted lead’s distal tip.

Specifications

Model Number 545-509
Size
  • 9F
Device inner diameter
  • 9.2F / 0.119" / 3.0 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 15.9F / 0.207" / 5.3 mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 20.0F / 0.266" / 6.8 mm
Working length
  • 18.7" / 47.5 cm
Model Number 545-511
Size
  • 11F
Device inner diameter
  • 11.2F / 0.145" / 3.7 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 18.0F / 0.234" / 5.9 F mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 23.0F / 0.293" / 7.4 F mm
Working length
  • 18.7" / 47.5 cm
Model Number 545-513
Size
  • 13F
Device inner diameter
  • 13.2F / 0.171" / 4.3 mm
Device outer diameter
  • 20.0F / 0.260" / 6.6 mm
Outer sheath outer diameter
  • 25.0F / 0.319" / 8.1 mm
Working length
  • 18.7" / 47.5 cm

