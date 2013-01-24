Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

- -

- Sonalleve table

-

Find similar products

The dedicated Sonalleve table easily slides over the lowered MR table so you do not have to move patients or remove the MR table. Switch between diagnostic MR and HIFU therapy in a few minutes.

Contact us

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand