ATOM Infa Warmer i model 103

Search terms
Ideal for Labor and Delivery and well-baby care, the Infa Warmer i also offers advantages for high-acuity environments. The easy-to-move unit allows you to take the Infa Warmer where your care requires.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Swivel heater head for uniform heat delivery
Swivel heater head for uniform heat delivery
Swivel heater head for uniform heat delivery
Quiet side drop panels reduce disturbing noise
Quiet side drop panels reduce disturbing noise
Quiet side drop panels reduce disturbing noise
Advanced design for optimal ergonomics
Advanced design for optimal ergonomics
Advanced design for optimal ergonomics
Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room
Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room
Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room
Optional features help you customize your care
Optional features help you customize your care
Optional features help you customize your care
Swivel heater head for uniform heat delivery
Swivel heater head for uniform heat delivery
Swivel heater head for uniform heat delivery
Quiet side drop panels reduce disturbing noise
Quiet side drop panels reduce disturbing noise
Quiet side drop panels reduce disturbing noise
Advanced design for optimal ergonomics
Advanced design for optimal ergonomics
Advanced design for optimal ergonomics
Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room
Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room
Sturdy casters for easy movement from room to room
Optional features help you customize your care
Optional features help you customize your care
Optional features help you customize your care
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select countryPakistan (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.