Skip to main content
Professional healthcare
Products & Services
Inspiration
Support & Contact
Shop
Supplies
Batteries
X3/MX100
X3/MX100
Battery Charger Adapter
Batteries
X3/MX100
Battery Charger Adapter
Batteries
The X3/MX100 Battery Charger Adapter enables charging of the IntellVue X3 (867030) and IntelliVue MX100 (867033) batteries on the 865432 Smart Battery Conditioner.
Contact sales
Technical support
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our
Customer Services Portal
at no cost.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our
Support hub.
Enables battery charging
X3/MX100 Battery Charger Adapter - Philips