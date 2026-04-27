CapnoTrak Dehumidification Tubing

Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
The CapnoTrak accessories have been validated for use with the CapnoTrak internal engine and use of non Respironics accessories cannot be verified.
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
Use with: Efficia patient monitors (863300, 863301, 863302, 863303, 863304) and defibrillator (867172).
Product Category
Capnography
Product Type
Dehumidification Tubing
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Reusable
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
1.5 grams / 0.053 ounces
Packaging Unit
10/bag
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
N/A
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
CapnoTrak accessories have been validated for use with the CapnoTrak Module.
Technology
SideStream
Patient Application
Adult, Pediatric, Infant/Neonatal
Intubated or Non-Intubated
Both
With Oxygen
N/A
Short-Term or Long-Term
Both