Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Lumify Carry Case Custom Carry Case

Lumify Carry Case

Custom Carry Case

Find similar products

The Lumify custom carry case is designed to be lightweight, comfortable, and cleanable so that the Lumify USB ultrasound machine easily goes where you do.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Lumify Case

Case

Designed to fit: Transducer, USB cable, Up to 10' device, gel

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand