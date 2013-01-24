Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Gel positioning aids Family of gel-filled infant positioning products

Gel positioning aids

Family of gel-filled infant positioning products

Find similar products

Our gel-filled positioning aids with soft, flexible outer shells are designed to help you reduce the incidence of pressure sores and head molding while achieving developmentally appropriate positioning. It’s all part of our holistic approach to helping you deliver exceptional Developmental Care for your premature and at-risk babies.

Contact us

Video and image gallery

Features
Gel-E Donut
Gel-E Donut

Gel-E Donut

Soft and pliable with a unique gel formulation make Gel-E Donut soft, yet supportive. We designed it this way to help relieve pressure caused by prolonged immobility and other conditions where frequent handling may be contraindicated.
Squishon 2 and 3
Squishon 2 and 3

Squishon 2 and 3

Soft, pliable, cushions that support and cradle a baby’s head, body, or limbs. The rectangular shape maintains support while allowing for head movement. You can also fold and tape the Squishon to produce a prone roll with a desired shape. Squishon 2 has an extremely soft surface to support very low birthweight infants. Squishon 3 has a slightly thicker outer skin, designed for late preterm and full-term infants.
Squishon Mattress
Squishon Mattress

Squishon Mattress

The soft surface of a Squishon Mattress absorbs vibration, especially during transport.¹˒² Reducing vibration helps relieve pressure points, protects fragile preterm skin, and provides proper cushioning. Caregivers can manipulate the Squishon gel to reposition the baby or address pressure points without having to lift or handle the infant.

Key advantages

Gels ordering information 
 
Gel-E Donut XS
Gel- E Donut S
Gel- E Donut M
Squishon 2
Squishon 3
Squishon Mattress
Product Number
92025-XS
92025-S
92025-M
91033-S
91033-3
91017
Shape
round
round
round
rectangular
rectangular
rectangular
Size
17.5 cm (7") diameter
17.5 cm (7") diameter
17.5 cm (7") diameter
15x22.5cm (6x9")
15x22.5cm (6x9")
30x55cm (12x22")
Color
Purple
Green
Peach
Purple
Clear
Clear
Gels/box
12
12
12
12
12
1
Cover P/N
91033-A
91033-A
91033-A
91033-A
91033-A
91017-A
Covers/box
50
50
50
50
50
25
shopping cart white 72px
Healthcare professionals – you can shop for these products on our eStore
Buy online
integrative developmental care model philips

The Integrative Developmental Care Model
 

Combines evidence–based best practices with core measures to meet the physiological and developmental needs of each newborn. Philips offers a variety of proven positioning solutions like the Gel positioning aids that support developmental care especially in handling and positioning.

 

Learn more

Resources
 

Documents

 

Philips newborn solutions catalog

 

Gel positioning products brochure

Education

 

The Learning Connection for Mother & Child Care

Other resources

 

Preemie positioning poster

  • 1 Mechanical vibration in neonatal transport: A randomized study of different mattresses. Gargi Gajendragadkar, Julie A. Boyd, Darek W. Potter, Beverly G. Mellen, Guillermo D. Hahn, Jayant P. Shenai; Journal of Perinatology 2000; 5:307-310.2.
  • 2 Quantification of impulse experienced by neonates during inter and intra-hospital transport measured by biophysical accelerometery. Shetal Shah, Adina Rothberger, Martha Caprio, Pradeep Mally and Karen-Hendricks-Munoz, Journal of Perinatal Medicine 2008 MAR; 36(1): 87-92.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand