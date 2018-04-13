Search terms
Bring advanced interventions to your angio suite with cutting-edge technology, brilliant image quality and clinical performance. Philips Diamond Select Allura Xper FD20 X-ray system is designed to support your practice far into the future.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Flat Detector Technology with 2k imaging resolution
XperCT for high quality imaging in the lab
Integrated cath lab to enhance decision making
Allura 3D-RA enhances visualization
Allura 3D-CA for superb insight into tortuous vasculature
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
