The Philips M1027B EEG Module provides enhanced functionality with four channels of real-time EEG waves. The monitor automatically detects whether a two or four channel module or trunk cable is connected.
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our Customer Services Portal at no cost.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our Support hub.
Continuous EEG measurement
Features
Simplicity
Easy and quick set-up with five configurable user-specific electrode montages