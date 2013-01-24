Home
SureSigns Vital signs monitor

SureSigns VS4

Vital signs monitor

Expand vital signs monitoring with Philips SureSigns VS4. Respond to changing patient conditions by choosing between frequent vitals and spot check mode. Prompt urgent action with QuickAlerts and simplify workflow with QuickCapture and QuickCheck tools.

Works with your existing network

Works with your existing network

Philips SureSigns VS4 provides automated delivery of vital signs data from bedside monitors to the hospital's electronic health record (EHR), helping clinicians chart vitals into a patient's record at the point-of-care.
QuickCapture

QuickCapture to customize up to 40 entries

Customize up to 40 observation and assessment entries for fast recall and reuse
QuickCheck

QuickCheck for fast validation

Quickly validate patient information at the point of care with QuickCheck. It allows care giver and patient record authentication at the bedside. The patient record can be reviewed before export to EHR.
Ample storage

Ample storage for up to 800 patient records

Serve large wards by saving up to 800 patient records on one monitor.
Bright, color backlit screen

Bright, color backlit screen shows key vital signs

Large color-coded numerics clearly show key vital signs. They are visible in dark and well lit rooms. Confirmation of export records is easily seen in green.
NBP interval & spot check modes

NBP interval and spot check modes for more flexibility

Get more flexibility to respond to changing patient conditions by choosing between NBP interval mode and spot check mode in one device. Non-invasive blood pressure includes manual, auto interval, custom interval programs, and STAT modes.
2D bar-code scanner

2D bar-code scanner for quick patient ID entry

The 2D bar-code scanner can be programmed with multiple ID fields to allow fast entry of patient ID.
QuickAlert

QuickAlert to speed response

Choose Single or Modified Early Warning Scoring at the bedside.
Oversized NBP on/off button

Oversized NBP on/off button for easier readings

The oversized, one-touch non-invasive blood pressure (NBP) on/off button makes it easy to take NBP readings.
Philips SpO2 technology

Choice of SpO₂ technologies supports diverse sensors

Philips is committed to providing excellent clinical measurements, including a choice of Philips FAST-based SpO₂ algorithm or Masimo® SET® or rainbow® SpO₂ (including certain rainbow parameters). Either choice is compatible with a wide variety of Philips sensors.
Improved battery management

Improved battery management clearly shows status

An icon is lit when the battery is plugged in/charging so that caregivers can easily see when the device is available for use.
Interval or spot check modes

Interval or spot check modes to save time

Save time by choosing between NBP interval mode and spot check mode in the same device.
Communication enhancements

Communication enhancements to simplify data flow

This monitor features additional communication enhancements for your IT and network informatics teams and caregivers. Easily upgrade software and export data with the USB port. Communicate directly with your Electronic Health Record (EHR) system in HL7 format using the LAN/serial data connection.

Learn more about this and other advanced monitoring technology, wearables and software that seamlessly combine with enterprise-wide interoperability to get your hospital up and running quickly with automated early warning scoring.

 

