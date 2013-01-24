Philips ST80i Stress Testing System opens up new paths for productivity & decision-making. Its wireless design, bi-directional connectivity, and advanced decision-making support tools enhance data review, patient care, and efficiency.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Bi-directional connectivity to improve information management
Managing patient information from start to finish, Philips ST80i turns stress ECG data into actionable insights. It uses bi-directional network connectivity to collect and distribute data where needed. You can upload patient data from your HIS or manually enter data, and upload worklist/orders from your HIS. Export final patient reports in a PDF format.
Wireless design
Wireless design enhances patient mobility
Freeing your patient from wires and decreasing the likelihood of motion interference, Philips ST80i has a compact wireless patient module that enhances traditional stress-testing systems. It reduces the hazard of tripping and enhances patient comfort and movement while still transmitting a clear, high-quality signal. A wireless device can aid in moving patients from exercise to bed for a stress-echo procedure.
Sophisticated algorithms
Sophisticated algorithms support confident diagnoses
Philips ST80i features tools to help clinicians analyze stress ECG information. You can diagnose with confidence using algorithms designed in Philips Advanced Algorithm Research Center. Philips DXL Algorithm* uses sophisticated analytical methods for interpreting the resting ECG and ST Maps, the same algorithm used in Philips ECG equipment. Philips CAlg algorithm is designed specifically for stress testing.
Advanced viewing
Advanced viewing to simplify testing
View comprehensive ST segment and morphology analysis in an anatomically intelligent format. View ST Maps, patented visual anatomical representation of ST deviations in frontal and horizontal planes. Quickly identify anomalies with the dynamic Zoomed ST display. Monitor ST changes with auto-comparison of current and reference beat.
* DXL ECG Algorithm can provide ECG analysis for a standard resting ECG using standard chest and limb leads. Other configurations are not supported.
