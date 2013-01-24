Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS A revolutionary workflow delivers speed – and productivity

Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS

A revolutionary workflow delivers speed – and productivity

Find similar products

Dependability and predictability are key to realizing your possibilities in an MR business. Philips Ingenia Prodiva 1.5T CS is designed to support your ambitions. Build your reputation for dependable MR services on our proven dStream digital broadband technology, used in over 2000 installations worldwide. The simplified Breeze workflow aids users with different levels of experience in easily performing consistent routine MR exams from day one. Low installation and siting expenses, continuous uptime support and easy upgrades provide predictable total cost of ownership and peace of mind.

Contact us
  • 1. Based on internal study comparing workflow with Achieva.
  • 2. Based on an internal study comparing workflow in a mix of brain, spine, MSK and body applications with the Achieva MR system.
  • 3. Normal operation is defined as typical scanning performed with uninterrupted availability of electricity, magnet cooling and excluding service actions.
  • 4. Dependent on contract entitlement and local availability.
  • 5. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.
  • This content is not intended for a US audience.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand