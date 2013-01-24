Hemo with IntelliVue X3

Improving productivity and outcomes is vital for healthcare facilities to meet the growing demand for cath lab procedures. To further simplify cath lab workflow, Philips introduces the Interventional Hemodynamic system (Hemo system) which brings advanced hemodynamic measurements to the cath lab. Integrated with the market leading IntelliVue X3 patient monitor, this unique combination enables continuous patient monitoring throughout the cath lab.
For immediate assitance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Pakistan
Call: 111-786-777
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Pakistan
Call: 111-786-777