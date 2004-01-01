Learn more about the Philips mL26-8 ultra-high frequency, compact linear array transducer that allows you to image from eyeball to hip - all with the same transducer. Added presets for MSK, breast, vascular, dermal and ocular provide added versatility. See specifications in the table below.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
2D, steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio (CPA), panoramic and xRes imaging, xRes Pro, M-mode and Directional CPA, Flow Viewer
Applications
High-resolution superficial (MSK and small parts) applications, ocular, vascular and dermal
Biopsy capable
Yes
Modes
2D, steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power
