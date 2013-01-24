Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Radiology

Estimated reading time: 7-8 minutes

What if your imaging team could access expert support for complex procedures and protocols whenever they need it?

Qualified imaging technologists and tech managers are already in short supply – and the forecast for meeting the increasing demand is not optimistic.1 To make things worse, training programs are not filling the funnel with new techs.

 

The American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) reported in 2017 that 50% of radiography programs were not fully enrolled.2 Across Europe, the increased demand for imaging studies and workforce shortages have strained radiology services while demand continues to grow.3

 

You’re living this every day. Increasing demands of care systems put added pressure on already-stretched imaging teams. And the increasing complexity of technology and cases makes challenges with staffing, skill variability and quality standardization more apparent than ever.

 

What if you could provide the expert support your team needs – on demand – exactly when they need it? What if you could offer greater access to care by extending your team rather than expanding it? And what if you could take advantage of expert clinical consults in closed environments such as COVID wards, without summoning those high-demand specialists to the bedside? 
Doctor monitoring patient

At a glance

Challenge


Complex protocols and advanced imaging cases call for experienced technologist support. But specialist expertise is not always on premise – or on duty  – when you need it. Physical distance not only separates imaging teams from expert guidance, but too often also keeps patients from accessing expert care. With experience and expertise at a premium, imaging teams need ways to make those skills go further.

Solutions


Philips Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) for advanced CT and MR imaging

Philips Collaboration Live for ultrasound

Results

 

  • More expert support and guidance, and accelerated training on demand for imaging teams
  • Greater access to care for patients
  • More standardized, consistent care across multiple locations
  • More capacity for care teams

Just how necessary is expert support in imaging today?


3 out of 5 technologists want more on-the-job training4

 

3 out of 5 lead technologists want more imaging protocol standardization4

 

4 out of 5 imaging respondents believe an imaging telepresence solution would add value4

 

Technologists are asking for more training. Lead technologists want more standardization in protocols. And radiologists want higher quality, more standardized images. It’s clear that there is a need for telepresence solutions in imaging to benefit imaging teams and patients, and to meet operational goals.

COVID-19 heightened the need for remote collaboration and support


Before the pandemic, diagnostic services were already burdened with high demand, short staffing and inefficient workflows, leading to high rates of staff stress and burnout. If imaging teams faced staffing and workflow challenges before the pandemic, COVID-19 has brought those challenges into even higher resolution. With the additional burdens of personal protective equipment (PPE) and new disinfection protocols, the need for greater staff efficiency and support has become even more urgent. Remote and virtualized services offer a powerful way to extend care and enable that care to be delivered despite the inevitable shocks and surges to systems and schedules.
Artist’s rendering of Philips Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) showing experts providing remote virtual assistance
Image acquisition goes virtual with a central command center

What happens when physical distance is no longer an obstacle?


With COVID-19 as a catalyst for change, clinical leaders across the globe have shown great resourcefulness in using tele-acquisition and remote collaboration solutions to gain access, extend expertise, and drive consistency in their imaging operations. Now, a technologist can receive expert guidance in real time during a procedure, even if the technologist and expert are on separate floors, in separate buildings, or even thousands of miles away. For clinical experts, the less time they spend traveling between the locations they support, the more time they can devote to performing the specialized capabilities for which they’ve trained.

What do these solutions mean for patients?


Beyond the benefits for imaging teams, their patients – whether in rural areas, in quarantine conditions, or with limited mobility – can benefit from greater access to expert care, with physical distance no longer a factor.  

 

Having a central command center allows imaging providers to offer complex procedures at more locations, closer to where patients live, and at more flexible hours. For patients, that means less hassle and more convenience, while having the peace of mind that an expert is available on demand to provide “over-the-shoulder” support as if physically present.

Philips Radiology Operations Command Center: a powerful new option to access expert support

Optimize your imaging network

This Radiology Operations Command Center is a revolutionary capacity....

I love the fact that every time I see a connection, I know that I'm improving quality and consistency and the fundamental principle of ‘let's get the exam right the first time’.... This is really probably one of the most quality-focused, impactful tools that we've had.”

Dr. Lawrence Tanenbaum

Chief Technology Officer & Director of Advanced Imaging & VP, RadNet Inc., U.S.

Harnessing remote collaboration technology to extend the power of ultrasound


Ultrasound is already one of the champion modalities for expanding access to care, with so many patients benefitting from its portability, safety and affordability. But what if you could also “dial up” and screen-share with clinical specialists and ultrasound experts anywhere your ultrasound system goes? 


In many healthcare environments, ultrasound expertise is distributed across departments and facilities. Teams are using Philips Collaboration Live for ultrasound to securely connect to colleagues whenever and wherever needed, enhancing care, supporting outcomes, improving staff satisfaction and lowering costs. Peers can view a stream of the system monitor and controls, and observe the exam environment via webcams. All parties can communicate via text, voice and/or video to share guidance during exams. Now that’s access to care.

Michael S. Ruma
Michael S. Ruma, MD, MPH, FACOG, uses Collaboration Live to enable tele-medicine in ultrasound, transforming the delivery of healthcare at Perinatal Associates of New Mexico.
ROCC
See how Collaboration Live can be used to access expert support, train and guide staff, and extend care across the enterprise
Watch video

Results


The Radiology Operations Command Center and Collaboration Live are changing what’s possible with imaging today.

 

  • A recent study found that Collaboration Live enabled 100% of patient consultations to be conducted using tele-health5
  • 100% of patients felt they had better access to healthcare through tele-health delivered with Collaboration Live5
  • Physician assessment found that 90% of Collaboration Live consultations were equivalent to an in-person visit5
COVID-19 has wreaked untold damage. But it has also accelerated the use of critical telehealth innovations. More and better remote collaboration can bring increased guidance to imaging staff and greater access to care for their patients. Could this increased collaboration help your imaging staff work more confidently and efficiently, while expanding access to care for more patients in more places? We believe it can and will.

Learn more about these solutions

Philips Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC)


Connect experts at a command center with technologists at scan locations with this multi-vendor, multi-modality, multi-site virtualized imaging solution.

Philips Collaboration Live


Extend your team without expanding it. Quickly and securely talk, text, screen share and video stream directly from the ultrasound system to wherever you are.
Read more

Go deeper


Are you interested in learning more about how these solutions can help you address your challenges?
Webinar

Early adopters share their success in “Going Remote”. Watch “Going Remote: How collaborative and virtual capabilities are transforming Radiology”
View the webinar
Leadership perspective

Seven innovations in radiology workflow that are improving efficiency and quality of care
Read more
Podcast

Host Dr. Chip Truwitt and guest Vijay Parthasarathy discuss how ROCC will help increase labor productivity in MR and CT
Listen to the podcast
Share this article
Contact an expert

At a glance

Challenge

Complex protocols and advanced imaging cases call for experienced technologist support. But specialist expertise is not always on premise – or on duty  – when you need it. Physical distance not only separates imaging teams from expert guidance, but too often also keeps patients from accessing expert care. With experience and expertise at a premium, imaging teams need ways to make those skills go further.

Solutions

Philips Radiology Operations Command Center (ROCC) for advanced CT and MR imaging

 

Philips Collaboration Live for ultrasound

Results

  • More expert support and guidance, and accelerated training on demand for imaging teams
  • Greater access to care for patients
  • More standardized, consistent care across multiple locations
  • More capacity for care teams
People in conversation

Let’s continue the conversation

Contact us
Share this article
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Other radiology workflow challenges in focus

Oncology

Integrating radiology workflows to accelerate precision diagnosis

Philips helps integrate radiology workflows to accelerate your path to precision diagnosis. Improve and streamline workflows. See how.
Read more

Results presented are for illustrative purposes only and are not predictive of actual results for your business.

 

  1. In a 2016 study by the Advisory Board, 28% of imaging departments surveyed reported being understaffed, with an annual uptick in vacancy rates for all imaging modalities since 2013. Imaging’s System Advantage: Five goals for achieving systemness in imaging, Advisory Board Company, 2016.
  2. “Enrollment snapshot of Radiography, Radiation Therapy and Nuclear Medicine Technology Programs-2017.” American Society of Radiologic Technologists. www.asrt.org/docs/defaultsource/research/enrollment-snapshot/enrollment_snapshot_2017.pdf
  3. C. Silvestrin. Europe’s looming radiology capacity challenge. TMC. November 9, 2016.
  4. IDR Medical. “ROCC Concept Assessment.” 05 May 2020.
  5. Prospective study of 30 subjects undergoing routine obstetric ultrasound imaging, New Mexico, USA.  Michael S. Ruma, et al., The Use of a Novel Telemedicine Tool in Perinatology [abstract].  30th ISUOG World Congress, 2020. 

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand