Every healthcare service deals with the challenge of patients who, for whatever reason, don’t show up for appointments. In imaging, the issue is particularly significant. No-shows disrupt workflow and compromise expensive equipment and staff utilization. And beyond the obvious financial impacts, patient no-shows can have detrimental clinical ramifications, potentially delaying diagnosis and treatment. A unique research collaboration between Dr. Puneet Bhargava at the University of Washington and Dr. Christopher Hall at Philips dug into the data around no-shows. In this podcast you’ll hear about the surprising things they learned as well as some innovative approaches to addressing the problem.