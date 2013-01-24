Home
Rapid digitization is pushing health providers to adopt new technologies to support patients and staff. During the pandemic, clinicians deployed technologies such as virtual consultations within days, expanding access to healthcare. Inside the hospital, IT systems and physical infrastructure was re-designed to address emerging patient and staff needs.

These healthcare IT leaders discuss how the adoption of virtual care models supports clinicians by breaking down department silos.

  • Virtual care models such as telehealth and remote vital signs monitoring support the patient experience.
  • Clinical teams rely on advanced digital tools to remove unnecessary tasks, enabling them to focus on patients.
  • Accelerated digitization can break down barriers inside the hospital, to enhance collaboration between departments

Mr. Benedict Tan discusses how the Covid-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for digital change

CIO perspectives on taking healthcare everywhere by Benedict Tan
Covid-19 has helped me personally as a Chief Digitalization Strategy Officer to push digitalization and give it a stronger push and motivate people.”

Mr. Benedict Tan

Chief Digital Strategy Officer, SingHealth, Singapore

Mr. Henning Schneider explains why virtual care needs to deliver a positive user experience

CIO perspectives on taking healthcare everywhere by Henning Schneider
I think the two different most important thing is to try to put this big journey into small pieces, and I would say the most important thing is the user experience, patient experience and the user experience from doctors and nurses.”

Mr. Henning Schneider

Chief Information Officer, Asklepios Hospital Group, Germany

Mr. Leo Bodden: In an emergency, clinicians need the right digital tools to deliver quality care

CIO perspectives on taking healthcare everywhere by Leo Bodden
We needed to ensure that our clinical teams were able to respond to what seemed like the ever-changing needs of our patients.”

Mr. Leo Bodden

VP & Chief Technology Officer, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, United States

Mr. Jacques Rossler suggests that virtual care adoption has helped break down hospital silos

CCIO perspectives on taking healthcare everywhere by Jacques Rossler
With the COVID-19 crisis and the way we have to handle it, what we discovered was that it was a fantastic moment to break down the barriers and the silos inside the hospital.”

Mr. Jacques Rossler

Chief Information Officer, UCL Saint-Luc, Belgium

Mr. Henning Schneider addresses the need for virtual care models to be permanently adopted

Need for virtual care models by Henning Schneider
I think we can now use this technology and try to bring it in our daily work and our daily processes to not only rebuild it when the patient is coming back to the hospital, but keep it up.”

Mr. Henning Schneider

Chief Information Officer, Asklepios Hospital Group, Germany

