Healthcare Informatics

Driving healthcare’s future forward

From precision medicine to AI, healthcare faces a future with more digital disruption. New care delivery models and advanced technologies will combine to give patients more choice in their health decisions.

Hear what your peers are saying about how digitization is driving healthcare’s future forward


These healthcare IT leaders discuss how new care models and technologies will improve the patient journey.

At a glance

  • New pay-per-use financial models and consumerization will impact how healthcare is delivered.
  • Better engagement of patients, caregivers, relatives and broader community can improve healthcare delivery.
  • By using health informatics we can develop more personalized treatments for people.

Mr. Benedict Tan believes healthcare providers need to make patient comfort a higher priority

CIO perspectives on driving healthcare’s future forward by Benedict Tan
I think the first thing that a healthcare provider needs to do is not to treat. The first thing that they need to do is to comfort patients.”

Mr. Benedict Tan

Chief Digital Strategy Officer, SingHealth, Singapore

Dr. Steven Wong on using information to tailor healthcare treatments to individual needs

CIO perspectives on driving healthcare’s future forward by Steven Wong
No two patients are alike. There are always going to be variations in their physiology, in their makeup, social and family background.”

Dr. Steven Wong

Head of Radiology, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore

Mr. Benedict Tan says collaboration with industry will help healthcare adapt

Healthcare IT digitalization by Benedict Tan
Healthcare IT digitalization cannot be operated as a stand-alone entity. No man is an island. I think folks like Philips, and many, many vendors, should work together with us very closely in our transformation and digitalization effort.”

Mr. Benedict Tan

Chief Digital Strategy Officer, SingHealth, Singapore

Mr. Jacques Rossler discusses how patients want to be more involved in their care journey

CIO perspectives on driving healthcare’s future forward by Jacques Rossler
So for the patient, they are now wanting to take appointments online, to be able to connect their wearables, really to be part of this whole care journey.”

Mr. Jacques Rossler

Chief Information Officer, UCL Saint-Luc, Belgium

Mr. Benedict Tan says new financial models will help health leaders address costs

New financial models by Benedict Tan
If everything can be broken down to software, to service, pay by utility, it will help a lot of CFOs, it'll help me convince the CFOs, too, that this particular cost—how much of a patient's bill or how much of our investments—directly accrue to digitalization.”

Mr. Benedict Tan

Chief Digital Strategy Officer, SingHealth, Singapore

