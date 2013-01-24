As COVID-19 continues to spread globally, healthcare providers are working diligently to treat soaring numbers of patients at a time when there are too few ventilators to provide care.
Philips is responding to this pressing global need by quickly scaling production of the new Philips Respironics E30 ventilator with the needs of healthcare workers and COVID-19 patients in mind while also complying to medical device quality standards.
This global ventilator solution, can be purchased by governments and hospitals who are experiencing ventilator shortages. The Philips Respironics E30 ventilator can be used when there is limited access to a fully featured critical care ventilator.
Disclaimers
1 This use is subject to an emergency use authorization, such as FDA Emergency Use Authorization for Ventilators, Health Canada Interim Order for use in relation to COVID-19, and waiver of CE marking.
2 These circuit set-ups and accessories are examples provided for information purposes only as not all have been validated for use with the Philips Respironics E30 Ventilator
3 With attachments.
Disclosures
Emergency Use Authorization Statement
The Philips Respironics E30 Ventilator is provided globally for use under local emergency use authorizations, such as the FDA Emergency Use Authorization for ventilators, Health Canada Interim Order for use in relation to COVID-19, and waiver of CE marking, which authorize its use for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency, unless terminated or revoked (after which the products may no longer be used). This device is not FDA cleared or approved.