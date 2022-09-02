Philips monitoring solutions are relied on worldwide to provide actionable data to enhance efficiencies and patient outcomes. Now you can unlock access to even more clinical support tools, operational and workflow efficiencies by transitioning to the Philips monitoring platform and central stations that make it all possible.

Whether you've already made the transition or you're planning to, we're here to show you how your next generation monitoring solutions from Philips can put advanced innovations at your fingertips.