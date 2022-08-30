Search terms

Make data more valuable and enable clinical capabilities

Our clinical informatics solutions use advanced analytics and connected applications and software to create intelligent data for clinical teams. On one level, this data informs and support clinical decision-making by providing early warnings of patients whose conditions may quickly worsen, so clinicians can intervene. On a wider level, this data supports care team orchestration with virtual care capabilities and clinical insights at scale.

Data transfer and data availability means that clinicians can access insights when and where they need it.

  • Smart, connected technologies, including integration with the EMR
  • Device interoperability for expanded use of device data
  • Data-driven clinical decision support that targets emergent, high-risk patient events, potentially preventing re-admission1

  • Ability to proactively fine-tune treatment
  • Enhanced communication and decision support along the care pathway
  • Retrospective analytics that can help with quality improvement
  • Support for streamlined clinical workflows and care continuity

Demonstrated results from integrated clinical applications

1,000+ 

 

medical devices supported2

63%

 

reduction in patient transfers to the ICU3

26% 

 

fewer ICU deaths with Philips eICU program4

Embedded clinical decision support

IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) centralizes and organizes patient data to put the clinical information that clinicians need front and center. Through embedded clinical decision support, ICCA transforms the patient data into actionable information, helping clinicians enhance the quality of patient care.

Remote clinical workflow solution

Our acute, cloud-based virtual care solution is configurable and flexible to support remote clinical processes. Clinical data is securely collected across third-party hospital information systems, and with the use of clinical decision support tools, that data is aggregated before being presented to remote clinicians who support bedside care teams.

Medical device integration and surveillance

Philips Capsule medical device integration and surveillance solutions capture clinical data from nearly any device and then analyze it using condition-specific algorithms to help identify emergent events and power clinical research.

Education services

Philips education services unlock the full potential of your people, technology and organization through innovative, meaningful and evidence-based healthcare education.

Our advanced informatics solutions unify data, give predictive insights and shine a light on what matters most, in order to give clinicians data in the right context and support decision-making. Our approach includes:

  • Open, secure and interoperable platforms and solutions where data flows freely from all devices from a variety of manufacturers
  • Analytics based on machine learning to create intelligent data that add value to clinical decision making
  • Clinical surveillance with actionable insights to help care teams identify potentially emergent events
  • Flexible and scalable business models and services that meet you where you are and help you scale

