Rip Martin

Global Head,
Philips Ventures

Current role

Rip leads Philip Ventures, including its external innovation efforts and corporate venture capital. His work at Philips has centered on digital transformation and bridging the divide between clinical care and consumer health. By connecting start-ups with Philips resources, he helps them accelerate transformation across the health-tech landscape, including radiology, precision medicine, patient telemetry and ambulatory care.

Experience

Before joining Philips, Rip spent six years with the Boston Consulting Group, where he was a principal in the firm's healthcare, industrial goods and strategy practices. His work centered on disruptive technologies and business models in medical device sectors and other areas. He earned his MBA with high distinction from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and his BA in Economics from Colby College.    
Digital has driven so much change in healthcare, but now we’re all glued to screens and data entry. True success will come when the technology itself disappears into the background and helps us become better versions of ourselves."

Areas of focus

 

  • Social determinants of health
  • Omnichannel care delivery
  • IoT and SaaS
  • Medical device innovation
Read Rip Martin’s article on the future of wearable technology for seniors
Learn about Rip’s views on how technology can support aging populations

