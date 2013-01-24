Rip Martin

Rip leads Philip Ventures, including its external innovation efforts and corporate venture capital. His work at Philips has centered on digital transformation and bridging the divide between clinical care and consumer health. By connecting start-ups with Philips resources, he helps them accelerate transformation across the health-tech landscape, including radiology, precision medicine, patient telemetry and ambulatory care.
Experience
Before joining Philips, Rip spent six years with the Boston Consulting Group, where he was a principal in the firm's healthcare, industrial goods and strategy practices. His work centered on disruptive technologies and business models in medical device sectors and other areas. He earned his MBA with high distinction from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan and his BA in Economics from Colby College.
Digital has driven so much change in healthcare, but now we’re all glued to screens and data entry. True success will come when the technology itself disappears into the background and helps us become better versions of ourselves."
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.