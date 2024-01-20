[1] Philips Smart Quant is a combination of SmartSpeed technology and quantitative MR (SyntAc). Smart Quant provides the input for the Synthethic MR software, SyMRI. Any quantification reference in the presented material is provided solely by SyMRI software.

Results from case studies are not predictive of results in other cases. Results in other cases may vary.

3D Smart Quant is not yet CE marked, and not available for sale.