July 2022 – Philips Fieldstrength MRI webinar
Dr. Julien Ognard, a hospital physician in radiology at University Hospital of Best will share his experience with the MR 7700 system and the value it brings to his department in terms of diagnostic confidence.
The MR 7700 has given us something very, very important, which is the ability to go through most of the neurological protocols very quickly to keep to a minimum the time necessary for precise examination.”
Dr. Julien Ognard
MD PhD, Hospital physician in radiology, University Hospital of Brest, France
