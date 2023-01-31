By Philips ∙ Featuring Dr. Martina Yulianti, MD ∙ Oct 21, 2024 ∙ 3:06 min
Discover how Dr. Martina Yulianti’s dream is transforming health care in the remote district of Kutai Kartanegara, Indonesia. With its 17,000 islands, faces immense health care challenges across its vast territory. Dr. Yulianti is improving care quality with innovative BlueSeal MRI technology - see how her vision is enhancing medical services in her community.
“Quality health care can improve our local human resources. We chose BlueSeal technology because we don't have to refill the helium, this is convenient since we live far from a big city.”
Dr. Martina Yulianti, MD Hospital Director, RSUD Aji Muhammad Parikesit Kutai Kartanegara, Indonesia
Dr. Martina Yulianti, MD
Hospital Director, RSUD Aji Muhammad Parikesit
Kutai Kartanegara, Indonesia
