Guiding technologists through a myriad of choices



“Not every tech may know as much as needed for adjusting the scanner to meet the implant’s conditions, so ScanWise Implant helps guide you. Philips is the first MRI vendor to create this.”



“With ScanWise Implant I experience this as a smart scanner. It helps me through this myriad of choices. For instance, when a patient has a deep brain stimulator, ScanWise Implant guides me as it automatically adjusts all scan and pre-scan parameters to meet the implant conditions that I entered.”



“Some patients with active MR Conditional implants used to be denied by the radiology department, although clinicians want us to scan them. Questions that come up are: what are the implications of not doing an exam when you could? What if that one exam changed the outcome of the patient’s disease? If you could have done an exam and said no, what are the costs of saying no when you could have said yes?”