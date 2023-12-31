By Philips ∙ Dec 31, 2023 ∙ 3 min read
For every healthcare institution, technology is a significant investment and an essential component in quality healthcare delivery. It has become a key differentiating factor in improving patient care and in establishing a competitive advantage. Yet successful management of a broad installed base of hardware and software is challenging. Without a thoughtful, proactive plan, a break/fix/replace routine becomes unavoidable, costly and overwhelming.
According to a Becker’s Hospital CFO Report, “Hospitals spend $93 billion per year on medical equipment lifecycle costs – all the activities related to the purchase, support and disposal of medical equipment and technology. Due to a lack of accurate information, internal resources, bandwidth and specialized expertise, even the most diligent hospitals are missing savings of as much as 12-16% of their entire medical equipment lifecycle costs - or $12,000 per bed per year.''1
According to a survey of 157 hospital leaders and service line leaders in the United States and Europe by management consultancy, McKinsey & Co, creating ”beyond the product” partnerships between providers and medtech players offers an answer.
“Sharing risk and reward is the new essential,” says Stephanie Holden, Philips Managed Technology Services Director, Solutions UK&I. “The shift in focus has to be from buying the ‘Rolls Royce’ to putting the right technology investments in the right areas at the right time for the right reasons.”
Holden offers these top tips on what to consider when embarking on a strategic technology management partnership:
Purpose over project: Identify a partner whose vision, values and operational strategy align with yours.
Positive governance drives success from the get-go: Consider building an innovative governance framework from the start.
Prioritize the plan: Create a future-thinking strategic technology plan.
Technology is just part of the process: Appreciate that success and efficiency gains are ultimately dependent on change management, not technology.
Learn from doing: Practice makes partnership.
Over the years, Philips has enabled measurable, sustainable technology service improvement for dozens of clients, including County Durham & Darlington NHS Foundation Trust and Leeds Teaching Hospital Trust.
