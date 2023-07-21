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Banner Management

BP02 Promotion Banner

BP08 Generic Banner

BP26 Local wide Promotion Banner

BP26 Local Vertical Promotion Banner

AP04 Related Products

Related Products For PDP Overview

Related Products For PDP Accesories

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Warranty

See the following document for more detailed information on the Philips warranty. Please contact the local contact centre if you have additional questions.

Warranty document

Support forum

Check our forum for answers to questions from consumers who might have had same questions as you, share your experience and discuss with others.

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ST27 Service Locator configuration

Customer Service

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ST34 Warranty And Service

N31 Article Cards

USPs configuration for ST17 Register-now component

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