How to clean the dust container of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner

If your Philips Vacuum is equipped with a dust container and you would like to know how to clean it, please follow these step-by-step instructions.

Instructions to clean your Philips Vacuum Cleaner's dust container

You can follow the steps below to clean the dust container of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner:

  1. Empty the container in the bin of your Philips Vacuum.
  2. Remove the filter from the container (if it has one).
  3. Clean the inside of the dust container with a moist cloth (do not put it in the dishwasher and do not immerse it in water).
  4. When the container is fully dry, place the filter back in it.
  5. Place the container back into your Philips Vacuum.

